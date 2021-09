Martini: “Repesa l’ha combinata grossa. Virtus? Pesante l’infortunio di Abass”

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - MARCH 21: Jasmin Repesa, Head Coach of Buducnost Voli Podgorica in action during the 2018/2019 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 28 game between Buducnost Voli Podgorica and Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Moraca on March 21, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photo by Savo Prelevic/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)