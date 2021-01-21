Mercato – Cresce l’ottimismo per Swiderski

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 26: Olivier Boscagli of PSV battles for the ball with Karol Swiderski of PAOK during the UEFA Europa League Group E stage match between PSV Eindhoven and PAOK Thessaloniki at Philips Stadion on November 26, 2020 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Il Bologna avanza nella trattativa per portare in rossoblù Karol Swiderski.
Secondo quanto riportato da TuttoMercatoWeb.com infatti, i felsinei sono in continuo contatto con l’entourage del calciatore e filtra ottimismo sulla buona riuscita della trattativa. Per portare il polacco sotto le Due Torri, il PAOK chiede una cifra vicina ai 5 milioni di euro.