Ds Young Boys: “Contenti per Aebischer”

BELGRADE, SERBIA - AUGUST 27: Tomane (L) of Crvena Zvezda competes for the ball against Michel Aebischer (R) of Young Boys during the UEFA Champions League Play Off Second Leg match between Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys at stadium Rajko Mitic on August 27, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)