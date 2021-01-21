Bologna – Gli aggiornamenti sul mercato in entrata

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 26: Olivier Boscagli of PSV battles for the ball with Karol Swiderski of PAOK during the UEFA Europa League Group E stage match between PSV Eindhoven and PAOK Thessaloniki at Philips Stadion on November 26, 2020 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)