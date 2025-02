Coppa Italia, nel 2002 l’ultimo confronto con l’Atalanta. La Dea ai quarti non perde…

BERGAMO, ITALY - MARCH 03: Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta BC fails to save a penalty from Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC as he scores his teams first goal during the Serie A TIM match between Atalanta BC and Bologna FC - Serie A TIM at Gewiss Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)