Ripresa Serie A il 13 giugno? Non secondo il nuovo decreto

La Serie A sta cercando in tutti i modi di ripartire. Le incongruenze sono ancora molteplici, ma le istituzioni politiche e sportive sperano di risolvere il tutto con gli incontri già programmati nei prossimi giorni. L’ipotesi di ripartire il 13 giugno sembra comunque fattibile, se non fosse per il nuovo decreto appena emanato dal presidente Conte. Questo infatti prevede la sospensione di qualsiasi evento o competizione sportiva fino al 14 giugno.

Come riporta il “Corriere dello Sport”, dal Governo filtra la possibilità di una leggera modifica nel caso in cui i numeri siano incoraggianti. Tuttavia, per il momento la Serie A dovrebbe aspettare: ad oggi non sarebbe consentita la ripresa prima della seconda metà di giugno. Questo, nello specifico, il provvedimento dell’ultimo DPCM: “Sono sospesi gli eventi e le competizioni sportive di ogni ordine e disciplina, in luoghi pubblici o privati”.

Fonte: “Tuttomercatoweb”