Coronavirus, il Premier: “Sarà il calcio a decidere se sospendere o meno”

Serve unità nazionale in questa fase in cui il Coronavirus sta raggiungendo il picco. Il calcio, che nei giorni scorsi ha prodotto litigi e interessi di parte, deve decidere se continuare a giocare – ma a porte chiuse – oppure se sospendere in questa fase di emergenza il campionato.

Il Presidente del Consiglio, come riporta Gazzetta.it, lascerà carta bianca al calcio italiano, ma in questa fase non se ne parla di giocare a porte aperte: o ci si ferma o si gioca senza tifosi. “Sarà la Lega Calcio a decidere se giocare a porte chiuse o rinviare le partite”, le parole del Premier.