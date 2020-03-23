Conte: “In arrivo 120 milioni di mascherine, riguardo Bergamo…”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Nel corso della lunga intervista rilasciata a La Stampa, Giuseppe Conte parla anche delle aree del paese in maggiore difficoltà e degli aiuti in arrivo nei prossimi giorni.
C’è spazio anche per un pensiero rivolto a Bergamo, città maggiormente colpita dalla pandemia.
Qui le sue parole: “Le bare di Bergamo sono un’immagine straziante che resterà impressa nella memoria del paese, nelle prossime ore medici ed infermieri raggiungeranno le zone più colpite per continuare ad aiutare. In arrivo inoltre anche 120 milioni di mascherine.”
Fonte : La Stampa