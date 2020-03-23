Conte: “In arrivo 120 milioni di mascherine, riguardo Bergamo…”

Nel corso della lunga intervista rilasciata a La Stampa, Giuseppe Conte parla anche delle aree del paese in maggiore difficoltà e degli aiuti in arrivo nei prossimi giorni.

C’è spazio anche per un pensiero rivolto a Bergamo, città maggiormente colpita dalla pandemia.

Qui le sue parole: “Le bare di Bergamo sono un’immagine straziante che resterà impressa nella memoria del paese, nelle prossime ore medici ed infermieri raggiungeranno le zone più colpite per continuare ad aiutare. In arrivo inoltre anche 120 milioni di mascherine.”

Fonte : La Stampa