Cor Sport – Bologna pronto a chiudere anche per Vranckx

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - MARCH 12: Aster Vranckx of VfL Wolfsburg looks on dejected at the full time whistle after the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg at Europa-Park Stadion on March 12, 2022 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)