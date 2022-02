Classifiche a confronto. Bologna a +3 dall’anno scorso

BOLOGNA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Musa BArrow of Bologna FC ( R ) competes the ball with Dimirtios Nikolau of Spezia Calcio ( L ) during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Spezia Calcio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on February 21, 2022 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)