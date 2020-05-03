Serie A a forte rischio: Conte potrebbe annunciare lo stop definitivo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
La Lega Serie A sta facendo l’impossibile per poter ripartire il prima possibile in totale sicurezza. L’ottimismo generale delle ultime settimane, però, sembra lentamente affievolirsi. E questo è un paradosso. Già, perché il Presidente Conte ha appena concesso il via libera agli allenamenti individuali nei centri sportivi anche agli atleti di sport di squadra. Nonostante ciò, la Serie A sembra oggi più in bilico che mai.
Come riporta “La Repubblica”, infatti, Conte potrebbe prendere una decisione mercoledì. Da una parte, l’ipotesi di seguire quando fatto dalla Francia, con la Ligue 1 è stata dichiarata conclusa – con tanto di assegnazione titolo e piazzamenti; dall’altra invece c’è l’idea di seguire l’Inghilterra e soprattutto la Germania, che darà il via alla Bundesliga addirittura il 9 maggio.