Serie A a forte rischio: Conte potrebbe annunciare lo stop definitivo

La Lega Serie A sta facendo l’impossibile per poter ripartire il prima possibile in totale sicurezza. L’ottimismo generale delle ultime settimane, però, sembra lentamente affievolirsi. E questo è un paradosso. Già, perché il Presidente Conte ha appena concesso il via libera agli allenamenti individuali nei centri sportivi anche agli atleti di sport di squadra. Nonostante ciò, la Serie A sembra oggi più in bilico che mai.

Come riporta “La Repubblica”, infatti, Conte potrebbe prendere una decisione mercoledì. Da una parte, l’ipotesi di seguire quando fatto dalla Francia, con la Ligue 1 è stata dichiarata conclusa – con tanto di assegnazione titolo e piazzamenti; dall’altra invece c’è l’idea di seguire l’Inghilterra e soprattutto la Germania, che darà il via alla Bundesliga addirittura il 9 maggio.

Fonte: “Tuttomercatoweb”