Sassuolo-Bologna, le pagelle di TMW

I voti di Tommaso Maschio

di Redazione TuttoBolognaWeb, @TuttoBolognaWeb
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Danilo Larangeira of Bologna F.C. 1909 and Francesco Caputo of U.S. Sassuolo Calcio battle for possession during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on February 20, 2021 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Difensori

Skorupski 7, Tomiyasu 6,5, Danilo 6, Soumaoro 5,5, Hickey 5.

 

