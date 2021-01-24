Pirlo: “Atteggiamento giusto, peccato non averla chiusa nel primo tempo”

Al termine della partita è intervenuto in sala stampa Andrea Pirlo per commentare la vittoria della Juventus contro il Bologna. Ecco le sue parole:

“Volevamo dare fin da subito un’impronta aggressiva e non sentirci appagati dopo la vittoria in Supercoppa. L’atteggiamento è stato giusto, peccato non averla chiusa nel primo tempo. Bisogna essere più lucidi e bravi nell’ultimo passaggio”.