Pirlo: “Atteggiamento giusto, peccato non averla chiusa nel primo tempo”

Al termine della partita è intervenuto in sala stampa Andrea Pirlo per commentare la vittoria della Juventus contro il Bologna. Ecco le sue parole:
“Volevamo dare fin da subito un’impronta aggressiva e non sentirci appagati dopo la vittoria in Supercoppa. L’atteggiamento è stato giusto, peccato non averla chiusa nel primo tempo. Bisogna essere più lucidi e bravi nell’ultimo passaggio”.