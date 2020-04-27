Parolo attacca: “Calciatori penalizzati dal Governo”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Il nuovo decreto del Governo non è proprio andato giù a molti. Uno dei cambiamenti più significativi è la possibilità di praticare attività fisica individuale – non collettiva – a partire dal 4 maggio, ma ancora non all’interno di centri sportivi. In merito, dice la sua ai microfoni di “Lazio Style Radio” Marco Parolo, centrocampista della Lazio.
“I calciatori sono stati penalizzati dal governo – ammette il ragazzo, che poi continua – Non mi aspettavo questa notizia. Non capisco perché gli atleti di sport individuali possano allenarsi e quelli di sport collettivi invece no. Non possiamo neanche entrare nei centri sportivi mantenendo le distanze di sicurezza e rispettando le normative. Abbiamo bisogno di riprendere confidenza col campo, con il luogo in cui pratichiamo il nostro lavoro: non possiamo accontentarci di correre in un parco”.