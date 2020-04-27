Parolo attacca: “Calciatori penalizzati dal Governo”

Il nuovo decreto del Governo non è proprio andato giù a molti. Uno dei cambiamenti più significativi è la possibilità di praticare attività fisica individuale – non collettiva – a partire dal 4 maggio, ma ancora non all’interno di centri sportivi. In merito, dice la sua ai microfoni di “Lazio Style Radio” Marco Parolo, centrocampista della Lazio.

“I calciatori sono stati penalizzati dal governo – ammette il ragazzo, che poi continua – Non mi aspettavo questa notizia. Non capisco perché gli atleti di sport individuali possano allenarsi e quelli di sport collettivi invece no. Non possiamo neanche entrare nei centri sportivi mantenendo le distanze di sicurezza e rispettando le normative. Abbiamo bisogno di riprendere confidenza col campo, con il luogo in cui pratichiamo il nostro lavoro: non possiamo accontentarci di correre in un parco”.

Fonte: “Tuttomercatoweb”