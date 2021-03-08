News

Napoli-Bologna, le pagelle di Stadio

I voti di Claudio Beneforti

Difensori

Centrocampisti

Attaccanti

Allenatore e subentrati
di Redazione TuttoBolognaWeb, @TuttoBolognaWeb
NAPLES, ITALY - MARCH 07: Mattias Svanberg of Bologna F.C. 1909 battles for possession with Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 07, 2021 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Difensori

Skorupski 6, De Silvestri 5, Danilo 5,5, Soumaoro 5,5, Mbaye 5,5.

@TuttoBolognaWeb Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy