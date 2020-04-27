Ripresa Serie A – Dal 18 maggio via agli allenamenti, ma sul campionato non ci sono certezze

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
La fase due inizierà il 4 maggio – via agli allenamenti individuali – mentre per quanto riguarda la ripresa delle attività sportive di gruppo bisognerà aspettare il 18 maggio. Sono queste le dichiarazioni di Giuseppe Conte che fanno discutere gli scettici e che fanno sperare gli appassionati di sport per quanto riguarda la ripresa del campionato.
Dunque, da metà maggio le squadre potranno riprendere gli allenamenti, questo significa veder slittare di un paio di settimane l’ipotetico via alla Serie A, anche se ieri il ministro allo sport Vincenzo Spadafora ha dichiarato che il protocollo prodotto dalla Figc non è ancora sufficiente e dovrà essere implementato, poi sarà al vaglio del comitato tecnico scientifico. Ad oggi dunque c’è una data certa per la ripresa degli allenamenti ma non ancora sulla possibile ripartenza della Serie A. Slittando di circa due settimane un possibile via potrebbe essere il 10 giugno, ma per il momento il Governo ha dato via libera agli allenamenti; le partite sono un altro discorso. Ed è ancora aperto.