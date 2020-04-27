Ripresa Serie A – Dal 18 maggio via agli allenamenti, ma sul campionato non ci sono certezze

La fase due inizierà il 4 maggio – via agli allenamenti individuali – mentre per quanto riguarda la ripresa delle attività sportive di gruppo bisognerà aspettare il 18 maggio. Sono queste le dichiarazioni di Giuseppe Conte che fanno discutere gli scettici e che fanno sperare gli appassionati di sport per quanto riguarda la ripresa del campionato.

Dunque, da metà maggio le squadre potranno riprendere gli allenamenti, questo significa veder slittare di un paio di settimane l’ipotetico via alla Serie A, anche se ieri il ministro allo sport Vincenzo Spadafora ha dichiarato che il protocollo prodotto dalla Figc non è ancora sufficiente e dovrà essere implementato, poi sarà al vaglio del comitato tecnico scientifico. Ad oggi dunque c’è una data certa per la ripresa degli allenamenti ma non ancora sulla possibile ripartenza della Serie A. Slittando di circa due settimane un possibile via potrebbe essere il 10 giugno, ma per il momento il Governo ha dato via libera agli allenamenti; le partite sono un altro discorso. Ed è ancora aperto.