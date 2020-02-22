News

Incubo Bologna: Skorupski assente contro l’Udinese

Altro non disponibile in casa rossoblù

di Redazione TuttoBolognaWeb, @TuttoBolognaWeb
BOLOGNA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 25:Lukasz Skorupski goalkeeper of Bologna FC looks on during the warm up prior the beginning of the Serie A match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on November 25, 2018 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)
L’ufficio stampa del Bologna ha da poco diramato la notizia tramite comunicato ufficiale: il portiere del Bologna, Lucaz Skorupski non scenderà in campo contro l’Udinese questo pomeriggio al Dall’Ara, causa sindrome influenzale.

Al suo posto presumibilmente Angelo Da Costa.

