Incubo Bologna: Skorupski assente contro l’Udinese

BOLOGNA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 25:Lukasz Skorupski goalkeeper of Bologna FC looks on during the warm up prior the beginning of the Serie A match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on November 25, 2018 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)
L’ufficio stampa del Bologna ha da poco diramato la notizia tramite comunicato ufficiale: il portiere del Bologna, LucazSkorupski non scenderà in campo contro l’Udinese questo pomeriggio al Dall’Ara, causa sindrome influenzale.