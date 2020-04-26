Il premier Conte: “Non possiamo prolungare il lockdown oltre il 4 maggio”

L’emergenza sta svanendo, ma l’Italia si trova ancora in una situazione difficile. Il paese cerca ancora di capire quando e come potrà ripartire. Ci pensa lo stesso Giuseppe Conte a chiarire la questione, rilasciando un’intervista a “La Repubblica”.

“Non possiamo prolungare questo lockdown oltre il 4 maggio: sarebbe troppo dannoso per il nostro paese, sia da un punto di vista sociale che economico – spiega il Presidente del Consiglio, che infine conclude – Stiamo lavorando proprio in queste ore per garantire la ripresa di buona parte delle aziende. Annunceremo il nuovo decreto, al massimo, all’inizio della prossima settimana. Dovremo però attenerci a rigorose condizioni: dovremo rispettare i protocolli di sicurezza”.

Fonte: “Tuttomercatoweb”