De Giuseppe: “Non arriveranno Rugani, Niang e Swiderski. Juwara? Rimane”

Alessio De Giuseppe è intervenuto a Sportoday per le ultime di mercato del Bologna. Ecco le sue parole:

“Salta l’affare Rugani che andrà al Cagliari e ho avuto conferme dalla società sarda. Notizia che ci aveva fatto ben sperare perché si tratta di un giocatore che ha un vissuto importante con la Juventus e ha vinto tutto in Italia. Per l’accordo totale mancava circa mezzo milione tra il Bologna e il Rennes. Il giocatore aveva grande intenzione di tornare in Italia e il Bologna sarebbe stato perfetto per lui”.