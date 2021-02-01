News

De Giuseppe: “Non arriveranno Rugani, Niang e Swiderski. Juwara? Rimane”

Le parole di Alessio De Giuseppe a Sportoday

Rugani

Niang

Swiderski

Arnautovic

Juwara
di Redazione TuttoBolognaWeb, @TuttoBolognaWeb
EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 26: Olivier Boscagli of PSV battles for the ball with Karol Swiderski of PAOK during the UEFA Europa League Group E stage match between PSV Eindhoven and PAOK Thessaloniki at Philips Stadion on November 26, 2020 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Rugani

Alessio De Giuseppe è intervenuto a Sportoday per le ultime di mercato del Bologna. Ecco le sue parole:

“Salta l’affare Rugani che andrà al Cagliari e ho avuto conferme dalla società sarda. Notizia che ci aveva fatto ben sperare perché si tratta di un giocatore che ha un vissuto importante con la Juventus e ha vinto tutto in Italia. Per l’accordo totale mancava circa mezzo milione tra il Bologna e il Rennes. Il giocatore aveva grande intenzione di tornare in Italia e il Bologna sarebbe stato perfetto per lui”.

@TuttoBolognaWeb Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy