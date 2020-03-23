Covid19-Conte: “Ritorno alla normalità? Presto per dirlo ma…”

Intervistato da La Stampa, Giuseppe Conte invita alla massima prudenza riguardo l’emergenza Covid19.

Nella giornata di ieri sono infatti arrivati numeri confortanti, con morti e contagi in calo, dati che lasciano ben sperare ma che devono essere valutati con cautela in attesa del picco, previsto per i prossimi giorni.

Conte non canta vittoria ma avvisa i cittadini che il peggio dovrà ancora arrivare, parole dure ma che evidenziano quanto l’emergenza contagi in Italia sia ancora molto presente:

“E’ presto per dire quando torneremo alla normalità, questi sono i giorni maggiormente difficili perchè non abbiamo ancora raggiunto la fase più acuta del contagio. I numeri di morti e contagiati saliranno ancora.

Restiamo in attesa delle misure da adottare.”

Fonte: La Stampa