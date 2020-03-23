Covid19-Conte: “Ritorno alla normalità? Presto per dirlo ma…”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Intervistato da La Stampa, Giuseppe Conte invita alla massima prudenza riguardo l’emergenza Covid19.
Nella giornata di ieri sono infatti arrivati numeri confortanti, con morti e contagi in calo, dati che lasciano ben sperare ma che devono essere valutati con cautela in attesa del picco, previsto per i prossimi giorni.
Conte non canta vittoria ma avvisa i cittadini che il peggio dovrà ancora arrivare, parole dure ma che evidenziano quanto l’emergenza contagi in Italia sia ancora molto presente:
“E’ presto per dire quando torneremo alla normalità, questi sono i giorni maggiormente difficili perchè non abbiamo ancora raggiunto la fase più acuta del contagio. I numeri di morti e contagiati saliranno ancora.
Restiamo in attesa delle misure da adottare.”
Fonte: La Stampa