Covid19 – Conte: “Ora aspettiamo, non servono altri divieti”

L’emergenza Coronavirus sta dilagando. A giorni l’Italia dovrebbe toccare il picco, e quindi è proprio questo il momento in cui bisogna stare più uniti. Non servono misure ferree, ma solo il rispetto delle regole. Proprio questo chiarisce il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte.
“Non servono altri divieti, basta rispettare quelli già in vigore. Adesso dobbiamo aspettare qualche settimana prima di avere risultati concreti e positivi. Le attività motorie sono consentite, entro ovviamente i limiti già indicati: è vietato andare a correre tutti insieme. Ottimo lavoro da parte di sindaci e vigili: i parchi sono stati chiusi e gli assembramenti sono contrastati”.