Covid19-Conte: “Ci sarà una nuova primavera, via al decreto per aiutare le imprese in difficoltà”

Intervenuto in diretta nazionale, Giuseppe Conte rassicura la popolazione italiana ed invita tutti a continuare a restare a casa.
Miglioramenti evidenti riguardo morti e contagi, ma è ancora troppo poco per tornare alla normalità.
Nelle parole del premier infatti la voglia di tornare alla normalità ma anche il bisogno di restare cauti di fronte ad una situazione che resta ancora critica.
Via libera inoltre al decreto imprese, stanziati 400 miliardi di euro per le aziende in difficoltà.
Qui le sue parole:
“Con il decreto appena approvato diamo liquidità immediata per 400 miliardi di euro alle nostre imprese.
200 miliardi saranno infatti destinati al mercato interno, gli altri 200 invece verranno utilizzati per potenziare il mercato dell’export.
Una vera e propria potenza di fuoco”.
Fonte: AGI