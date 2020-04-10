Covid-19 – Per Pasqua spiagge offlimits: bagnini buttafuori

L’Emilia Romagna, per voce del suo commissario ad acta Sergio Venturi, lo ha ribadito più volte: niente gite a Pasqua e Pasquetta.

La tentazione c’è, la quarantena dura da un mese, il sole comincia a scaldare, il clima è bello, la voglia di uscire di casa è tanta. Peccato che non si possa. I dati sull’emergenza coronavirus sono buoni, e proprio per questo motivo non si può rovinare tutto ora e ripartire da capo. C’è soprattutto un luogo che con l’affacciarsi della Primavera gli emiliano-romagnoli tendono a frequentare: la riviera. Ecco dunque misure straordinarie per evitare l’affollamento in riva al mare. Ad esempio, i bagnini di Rimini faranno sostanzialmente da buttafuori per respingere possibili assembramenti in spiaggia. Controlli straordinari sono comunque previsti da Comacchio a Riccione, per evitare spostamenti verso il mare nelle due giornate di festa e su tutta la riviera. E dire che spesso a Pasquetta piove…