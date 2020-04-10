Covid-19 – Per Pasqua spiagge offlimits: bagnini buttafuori

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07:
People walk along Surfers Paradise beach on April 07, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. A number of major Gold Coast beaches will close from midnight on Tuesday over COVID-19 concerns. Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate announced The Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta beaches would close ahead of the Easter long weekend to avoid people travelling to the area. Other beaches will remain open to Gold Coast residents only. The Australian government has introduced further restrictions on movement and gatherings in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Public gatherings are now limited to two people, while Australians are being urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary. New South Wales and Victoria have also enacted additional measures to allow police the power to fine people who breach the two-person outdoor gathering limit or leave their homes without a reasonable excuse. Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have all closed their borders to non-essential travellers and international arrivals into Australia are being sent to mandatory quarantine in hotels for 14 days. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
L’Emilia Romagna, per voce del suo commissario ad acta Sergio Venturi, lo ha ribadito più volte: niente gite a Pasqua e Pasquetta.
La tentazione c’è, la quarantena dura da un mese, il sole comincia a scaldare, il clima è bello, la voglia di uscire di casa è tanta. Peccato che non si possa. I dati sull’emergenza coronavirus sono buoni, e proprio per questo motivo non si può rovinare tutto ora e ripartire da capo. C’è soprattutto un luogo che con l’affacciarsi della Primavera gli emiliano-romagnoli tendono a frequentare: la riviera. Ecco dunque misure straordinarie per evitare l’affollamento in riva al mare. Ad esempio, i bagnini di Rimini faranno sostanzialmente da buttafuori per respingere possibili assembramenti in spiaggia. Controlli straordinari sono comunque previsti da Comacchio a Riccione, per evitare spostamenti verso il mare nelle due giornate di festa e su tutta la riviera. E dire che spesso a Pasquetta piove…