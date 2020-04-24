Covid 19 – Le quattro tappe della Fase Due

Secondo quanto appare sulle pagine odierne del Corriere della Sera, sarebbe in fase di approvazione il calendario per la ripartenza del paese. La Fase Due infatti si avvicina sempre più e il quotidiano diretto da Luciano Fontana ha cominciato a fare ipotesi, basandosi sulle rispettive tappe della ripartenza. Si inizierebbe il 27 aprile, con la riapertura delle fabbriche di macchine industriali per l’agricoltura e la silvicoltura. Ci sarebbe anche una richiesta per la riapertura dei cantieri nautici.

Seguirebbe il 4 maggio dove, ovviamente salvo cambi di rotta imprevisti, sarà possibile riaprire i cantieri edili insieme all’industria tessile e della moda. Ripartirà anche il Lotto. Seguirà poi l’apertura dei negozi di abbigliamento e calzatura, previsto per l’11 maggio. Data in cui anche altre tipologie di commercio potrebbero aprire. Le ultime attività a riaprire saranno bar, ristoranti e parrucchieri, dove saranno determinanti le distanze di sicurezza tra i clienti. La riapertura di quest’ultime è prevista per il 18 maggio.