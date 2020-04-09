Covid 19 – Governo verso la proroga di altri 14 giorni delle misure restrittive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Mentre in seno alle Camere, si studia una leggero alleggerimento delle misure, il Governo va verso la proroga per altri 14 giorni delle misure restrittive. Il Presidente Conte infatti, secondo quanto scrive ANSA, starebbe pianificando il prolungamento di ulteriori due settimane delle misure di isolamento previste dal dpcm in scadenza il 13 aprile.
Le misure potrebbero però allentarsi dopo Pasqua. Il Governo starebbe infatti studiando la riapertura dopo le feste pasquali di alcune piccole attività legate alla filiera agroalimentare e sanitaria, previo il rispetto delle misure di distanziamento. Nel pomeriggio, il premier Conte incontrerà i rappresentanti delle tre principali sigle sindacali per valutare con loro le misure di contenimento da mettere in campo per le attività produttive dopo il 13 aprile.