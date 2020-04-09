Covid 19 – Governo verso la proroga di altri 14 giorni delle misure restrittive

Mentre in seno alle Camere, si studia una leggero alleggerimento delle misure, il Governo va verso la proroga per altri 14 giorni delle misure restrittive. Il Presidente Conte infatti, secondo quanto scrive ANSA, starebbe pianificando il prolungamento di ulteriori due settimane delle misure di isolamento previste dal dpcm in scadenza il 13 aprile.

Le misure potrebbero però allentarsi dopo Pasqua. Il Governo starebbe infatti studiando la riapertura dopo le feste pasquali di alcune piccole attività legate alla filiera agroalimentare e sanitaria, previo il rispetto delle misure di distanziamento. Nel pomeriggio, il premier Conte incontrerà i rappresentanti delle tre principali sigle sindacali per valutare con loro le misure di contenimento da mettere in campo per le attività produttive dopo il 13 aprile.