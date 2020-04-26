Covid 19 – Dal 4 maggio riapriranno i parchi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Dal 4 maggio verrà concessa nuovamente la possibilità di attività sportive individuali all’aperto. Una notizia sicuramente positiva per runner e ciclisti che potranno tornare ad allenarsi all’aperto seppur solo in maniera individuale, mantenendo la distanza di sicurezza per evitare il contagio. I parchi saranno riaperti anche ai bambini che potranno tornare a giocare, solo sotto la sorveglianza di un adulto e a distanza di sicurezza dagli altri.
A scriverlo è Repubblica sulle pagine del proprio quotidiano, oggi in edicola. Sul quotidiano si fanno anche ipotesi riguardo il ritorno all’attività di altri sport. Il primo tra questi potrebbe essere il tennis che potrebbe riaprire i battenti.