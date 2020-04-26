Covid 19 – Dal 4 maggio riapriranno i parchi

Dal 4 maggio verrà concessa nuovamente la possibilità di attività sportive individuali all’aperto. Una notizia sicuramente positiva per runner e ciclisti che potranno tornare ad allenarsi all’aperto seppur solo in maniera individuale, mantenendo la distanza di sicurezza per evitare il contagio. I parchi saranno riaperti anche ai bambini che potranno tornare a giocare, solo sotto la sorveglianza di un adulto e a distanza di sicurezza dagli altri.

A scriverlo è Repubblica sulle pagine del proprio quotidiano, oggi in edicola. Sul quotidiano si fanno anche ipotesi riguardo il ritorno all’attività di altri sport. Il primo tra questi potrebbe essere il tennis che potrebbe riaprire i battenti.