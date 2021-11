Covid 19 – Da domani mascherina obbligatoria in centro a Bologna

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 10: An Italian State Police officer (L) and an Italian soldier (R) stand guard at a checkpoint at Milano Centrale train station on March 10, 2020 in Milan, Italy. The Italian Government has taken the unprecedented measure of a nationwide lockdown, limiting people to move only for work or health reasons, in an effort to fight the world's second-most deadly coronavirus outbreak outside of China. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images