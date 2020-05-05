CorSport-Nuovo decreto decisivo per le sorti del campionato

Secondo quanto riportato dal Corriere dello Sport, la decisione finale riguardo la possibile ripresa del campionato sembra essere sempre più vicina.

Nella giornata di ieri hanno infatti fatto discutere le dichiarazioni da parte di Giuseppe Conte nei confronti del ministro dello sport Vincenzo Spadafora:

“Occorre dialogo per giungere ad un giusto compromesso”.

Con questa frase il premier ha voluto infatti evidenziare come il clima di tensione instaurato nelle ultime settimane tra Lega e governo non abbia aiutato a trovare una soluzione.

Decisivo quindi il prossimo decreto per una risposta decisiva riguardo una possibile ripresa.

Fonte: Corriere dello Sport