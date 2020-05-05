CorSport-Nuovo decreto decisivo per le sorti del campionato

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Secondo quanto riportato dal Corriere dello Sport, la decisione finale riguardo la possibile ripresa del campionato sembra essere sempre più vicina.
Nella giornata di ieri hanno infatti fatto discutere le dichiarazioni da parte di Giuseppe Conte nei confronti del ministro dello sport Vincenzo Spadafora:
“Occorre dialogo per giungere ad un giusto compromesso”.
Con questa frase il premier ha voluto infatti evidenziare come il clima di tensione instaurato nelle ultime settimane tra Lega e governo non abbia aiutato a trovare una soluzione.
Decisivo quindi il prossimo decreto per una risposta decisiva riguardo una possibile ripresa.
Fonte: Corriere dello Sport