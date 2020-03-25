Cor Bo – Le reazioni al rinvio dell’Olimpiade: Zanardi e Piancastelli

“Passatemi la battuta: questa notizia mi ha tagliato le gambe. Ho colto il rinvio delle Olimpiadi con un po’ di rammarico: l’anno prossimo sarà ancora più complicato perché sarò alla soglia dei 54 anni, per me anche un mese può fare la differenza. Ero già quasi matematicamente a Tokyo 2020 e ora si rimette tutto in gioco, ma fa lo stesso. Ci sono tante cose che posso fare: la finale mondiale dell’Ironman e il triathlon. Ho intenzione di farmi trovare pronto, anche per l’Olimpiade”.

