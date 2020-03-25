Cor Bo – Le reazioni al rinvio dell’Olimpiade: Zanardi e Piancastelli

ATHENS - AUGUST 29: Gold medalist Stefano Baldini of Italy celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's marathon on August 29, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in the Sports Complex in Athens, Greece. Mebrahtom Keflezighi of USA came second and Vanderlei Lima of Brazil came third. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
“Passatemi la battuta: questa notizia mi ha tagliato le gambe. Ho colto il rinvio delle Olimpiadi con un po’ di rammarico: l’anno prossimo sarà ancora più complicato perché sarò alla soglia dei 54 anni, per me anche un mese può fare la differenza. Ero già quasi matematicamente a Tokyo 2020 e ora si rimette tutto in gioco, ma fa lo stesso. Ci sono tante cose che posso fare: la finale mondiale dell’Ironman e il triathlon. Ho intenzione di farmi trovare pronto, anche per l’Olimpiade”.