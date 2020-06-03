Conte: “Questa crisi deve essere l’occasione per ridisegnare il paese che vogliamo”

Intervenuto in diretta nazionale, Giuseppe Conte fa il punto riguardo la situazione Covid e riguardo la ripartenza del paese.

“Colgo un entusiasmo che mancava da mesi. In giro c’è grande attenzione per questa socialità ritrovata. Ci meritiamo il sorriso e l’allegria dopo settimane di duri sacrifici.

Se in questo momento però siamo tra i primi paesi europei che può permettersi di riavviare il tutto lo dobbiamo alla grande attenzione riposta nei dettagli. Non bisogna credere che il virus sia scomparso.