Conte: “Probabile proroga del decreto”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Intervistato dal Corriere della Sera, Giuseppe Conte parla della possibilità di allungamento del decreto governativo.
Con questa mossa è palese la volontà da parte del premier e degli altri organi di stato di voler salvaguardare il più possibile la salute dei cittadini.
Qui le sue parole:
“Abbiamo evitato il collasso e le misure restrittive stanno avendo effetto. È ovvio che quando il contagio comincerà a decrescere non potremo tornare immediatamente alla vita precedente.
Al momento non possiamo dire di più, ma è ragionevole pensare che i provvedimenti presi saranno prorogati”.
Fonte: Corriere della Sera