Borussia Dortmund, positivo al Covid Brandt: ha giocato contro il Bfc

DUISBURG, GERMANY - JULY 17: Julian Brandt of Dortmund runs with the ball during the match VfL Bochum against Borussia Dortmund during the 6. Schauinsland-Reisen Cup Der Traditionen at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on July 17, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)