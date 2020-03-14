Alle 18:00 consiglio dei ministri: in arrivo maxi-decreto

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves 10 Downing Street after attending a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 3, 2019 in London, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Importanti novità in arrivo sul fronte Covid19, nella giornata di oggi infatti alle 18:00 si terrà una riunione con tutti i ministri in cui si affineranno gli ultimi dettagli del nuovo maxi decreto in arrivo.
L’obiettivo è quello di aiutare il paese in un momento così delicato, tra le misure che verranno applicate sono presenti la sospensione dei mutui, il rinvio dell’IVA e la sospensione delle elezioni comunali e regionali.
Fonte: Tuttomercatoweb