Alle 18:00 consiglio dei ministri: in arrivo maxi-decreto

Importanti novità in arrivo sul fronte Covid19, nella giornata di oggi infatti alle 18:00 si terrà una riunione con tutti i ministri in cui si affineranno gli ultimi dettagli del nuovo maxi decreto in arrivo.

L’obiettivo è quello di aiutare il paese in un momento così delicato, tra le misure che verranno applicate sono presenti la sospensione dei mutui, il rinvio dell’IVA e la sospensione delle elezioni comunali e regionali.

Fonte: Tuttomercatoweb